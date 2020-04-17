The Legal 500 2020: Acht von 18 Tier-One Platzierungen für Binder Grösswang

Binder Grösswang wird in der aktuellen Ausgabe des internationalen Anwaltsverzeichnisses „The Legal 500 EMEA 2020“ in acht von 18 Rechtsgebieten in der höchsten Kategorie ausgezeichnet.

Sämtliche Kanzleipartnerinnen und -partner werden im aktuellen Anwaltsverzeichnis als führende Experten empfohlen. Zahlreiche Anwältinnen und Anwälte schafften es in die Liste der Rising Stars. Binder Grösswang wurde in insgesamt 18 Fachgebieten bewertet und empfohlen und erreicht in folgenden Bereichen eine Tier One Platzierung: Banking and Finance, Capital Markets, Dispute Resolution, Employment, EU and Competition, Insolvency and Corporate Recovery, Private Client and Tax.

In der Kategorie „Leading Lawyers“ werden Michael Binder und Stefan Tiefenthaler (Banking and Finance), Florian Khol (Capital Markets), Christian Klausegger (Dispute Resolution), Raoul Hoffer (EU and Competition), Gottfried Gassner (Insolvency and Corporate Recovery) und Christian Wimpissinger (Tax) ausgezeichnet.

Als „Rising Stars“ werden Stefan Frank (Banking and Finance), Elisabeth Tretthahn-Wolski (Dispute Resolution), Georg Wabl (Insolvency and Corporate Recovery) und Clemens Willvonseder (Tax) geranked.

Im Zuge der Ranking-Recherche, beschrieben Mandanten Binder Grösswang als: “One stop shop, broad and deep expertise, very renowned firm, have the capacity to handle high-volume transactions, partners are highly available.”

“Crazy work ethics and commitment, always responsive and advice right on point. Best Austrian law firm from my view and we use a lot of different firms.”

“The advice is provided promptly, attorneys are always available for discussion, the cooperation is very pleasant, easy and efficient as attorneys have perfect knowledge of the Austrian law and speak fluent English. The balance of the cost and quality of services is perfect.”

“The team at Binder Grösswang has broad and deep expertise.”

“High quality output, highly motivated and reliable, in depth knowledge, hands on mentality, great handling of difficult situations.”

www.bindergroesswang.at

Foto: beigestellt